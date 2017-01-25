Greene man snagged by troopers after allegedly fleeing DWI scene

GREENE — Shortly before 1 a.m. on January 23, 2017, New York State Police from Greene responded to a Chenango County 911 report of a one vehicle crash on County Road 2 near Echo Lake Road in the Town of Greene.

Upon arriving, troopers were advised by the fire department personnel that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene on foot into the woods. An investigation revealed that the driver was Alexander D. Drost, age 23, of Greene.

In an effort to locate Drost, Troopers checked his home on Genesee Street, but were unable to make contact with the driver.