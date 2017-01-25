Friends of Rogers hosts Project Learning Tree free early childhood education workshop

SHERBURNE-Friends of Rogers will host Project Learning Tree’s award-winning Environmental Experiences for Early Childhood workshop from 9-1 p.m. on January 28 at the Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne. Admissions is free and open to the public, however space is limited.

This workshop has been developed with preschool educators and early childhood specialists, that includes more than 130 experiences that engage children in outdoor play and exploration, and is specifically designed for educators who work with children ages three to six. Topics include exploring nature with the five senses, meeting neighborhood trees, and experiencing trees through the seasons.