Strong first half by tornado leads to win over Black Knights

Sun Staff Contributor

NORWICH – At Jack Jones gymnasium on Friday January 20, the Purple Tornado girls varsity basketball team grabbed a STAC East Divisional win from the visiting Windsor Black Knights by a score of 52-35.

The Tornado’s Makenzie Maynard led the girls in scoring with 16 points, while teammate Meghan Komendarek added another 12 points in the victory. The strong offensive performances by the Tornado seniors helped the Norwich offense get on track early in the game as they set the tone for how the game would be played – a surge of purple tornado offense from tip-off to the final whistle.

Within the first 47 seconds of the contest, the Tornado recorded six points-all by the route of picking off Black Knight ball handlers for easy grab and go lay-ins. It wouldn’t be until more than half way through the quarter before the Black Knights recorded their first points of the game. However, the dynamic Purple Tornado offensive assault could not be contained as they would score 21 points in the opening quarter. Add in a 14 point second period, while only allowing five points to your opponents in the same quarter.