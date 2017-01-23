Norwich swimming and diving earns first win over Greene

GREENE – Two programs that are up and coming in Chenango County, two programs which have holes to fill but have much talent already on the roster, two teams who were previously winless – two teams which locked horns this past Friday, with Norwich prevailing for their first win of the season over Greene at 73-53.

Norwich took the Trojans by storm winning eight of the 12 possible events on the day, Jan. 20, effectively moving their record to 1-8 on the season.

“We had some close races during the meet. On paper we were evenly matched teams,” said Norwich head coach kevin Diefenbacher. “In our pre-meet meeting I told the boys, it was there meet to win, but they needed to swim fast during the night.”

A true turning point in the meet, happened early on during the very first event of the meet – the 200 medley relay. Norwich – Aidan Sullivan, Griffin Frank, Matt Giglio, and Jacob Shoemaker – swam an incredible time for the come from behind win over Greene. Norwich would finish with a 2:07.42 followed by Greene 2:07.98.

This near half a second is how close the match ups throughout the night proceeded to play out.