BGAH wrestling moves to 10-4 following latest two wins

HARPURSVILLE – During this past week, the Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville Bears wrestling team has climbed to an impressive 10-4 on the season – with their four losses all coming two weekends ago at the vaunted Union-Endicott Duals.

Tasting defeat for the first time this at the U-E duals – suffering losses to Mattituck 57-12, Hilton 55-12, Brockport 51-9, and Brentwood 47-30 – the Bears responded in fashion as they were able to feast on the lesser manned Sidney and Greene.

BGAH took the win from the Sidney Warriors by a team score of 61-16, winning 11 of the 15 weight classes in the rout.

Disregarding the three forfeits on the night, Tuesday, Jan. 17, – 99 pounds, 106 pounds, and 113 pounds – the BGAH wrestlers earned the win on the back of six pins which were secured. These six matches swung the 36 point team score truly in favor of the Bears as they marched on to victory.