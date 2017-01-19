Norwich bowlers take on Indians and Yellowjackets back-to-back nights

NORWICH – The Norwich bowlers have faced some tough sledding of late – however, emerging triumphant on three of the potential four victories when faced against Owego and Oneonta.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Norwich boys and girls of the varsity bowling team ventured to Owego Free Academy where they ultimately split with the Indians – with the boys side taking a win at 5-0 and the girls falling to an 0-5 loss.

Norwich saw three of their five varsity bowlers record 200 games – six games over 200 – as each Nick Deady, Cory Huggins and Dylan Gladstone each roll two games over 200 a piece. Taking the game and subsequently series high for Norwich was Gladstone who rolled a solid 697 series with a high of 258, as well as a second high of 246.

Huggins would snag two 200 games with his 246 game and 222 game for a series of a 656; while Deady cracked into the 200 range with his series of 608 with games of 221, and 203.

The Norwich boys climbed to the 5-0 win over Owego with a total pin-count win of 2,933-2,640. On the Owego side taking the game and series high Aaron Taft. Taft climbed to a 584 series on the back of his game high of 234. Notably, Quinton Adams of Owego also recorded a second 200 game with his 205 in the final game.