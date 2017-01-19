Tornado swimmers continue to peak with five new PR times

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Another loss as a team for the Norwich Purple Tornado boys varsity swimming and diving team means nothing – as the highly outmanned Norwich team has their sights set on bigger goals.

With five new personal best times recorded in their latest 96-44 loss to Chenango Valley this past Tuesday, Jan. 17, Norwich has been locked in on their training for the sectional meet awaiting them at the end of the season.

“Our young guys are swimming very well against the more experienced swimmers of the section,” said Norwich head coach Kevin Diefenbacher. “They are still learning to swim against the clock, and not the swimmer next to them.”

• 200 Medley: Taking first in the event was Chenango Valley with a time of 2:03.08; while the Norwich relay team of Aidan Sullivan, Griffin Frank, Matt Giglio, and Jacob Shoemaker took home a second in the event with a time of 2:08.70.