Wildcats throttle lady Trojans

GREENE – The Girls varsity basketball team hosted the Johnson City Wildcats over the weekend in makeup game – only to take a loss at home by a score of 59-34.

The big loss for the Greene ladies, came by way of a more complete Wildcat team who scored double digits in each of the periods en route to the 25 point win on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Leading Greene in scoring during the loss was Emma Smith who took a en even 10 points for her own; while on the JC side it was all Vivian Ladd who recorded a game high 17 points.