Classmates, friends mourn death of 2 brothers shot on street

SYRACUSE (AP) - Classmates and friends are mourning the deaths of two teenage brothers who were gunned down on a Syracuse street.

Scores of people gathered Wednesday for a memorial service in an auditorium at Le Moyne College, where 19-year-old Ismael Diaz-Marrero was a sophomore studying business. Syracuse police say he and his 17-year-old brother Daniel were fatally shot around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the city’s west side.

Daniel Diaz-Marrero was a senior Fowler High School in Syracuse.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports (bit.ly/2jHpyo5 ) the brothers and their father and younger sister arrived in the United States from Cuba after their mother died about five years ago.

Police still haven’t released many details about the shooting. They’ve scheduled a 10:30 a.m. Thursday news conference to discuss the case.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.