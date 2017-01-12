Wildlife homes built following donation; many installed at Millbrook

NEW BERLIN - Members of the New Berlin Town Board gathered to display hand crafted duck nesting houses that will attract wood ducks, the medium sized houses are said to attract screech owls and hawks, with the small houses attracting blue birds, while there will also be bat houses installed throughout Millbrook and surrounding areas.

In preparation for this construction of wildlife homes, a donation of $200 was provided by Sue Slavicek, a member of the the Upper Susquehanna Watershed Association and materials that exceed this cost were also donated by Curtis Lumber.