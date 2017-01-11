OV Vikings suffer consecutive losses despite solid performances

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

OTSELIC VALLEY – The Otselic boy’s varsity basketball team suffered two consecutive losses last week.

Last Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Vikings faced off against a very strong Madison side. The Madison offense erupted early and often, striking for 32 points in the first quarter alone, and proved to be too much for the Viking defense to handle.

The game was never really much of a contest, as Madison continued their stellar scoring form throughout. They finished with a whopping 92 points, running out comfortable victors, on a scoreline of 92-53.

“From my calculations, we played a sectional Championship worthy team,” said head coach Jacob Preston, following his team’s loss. “Madison has the tools to get to the sectional final and beyond.”