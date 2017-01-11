NEW YORK – On January 10, New York Agriculture in the Classroom at Cornell University in conjunction with the New York State Maple Foundation announced the launching of 'Schoolyard Sugaring': a maple syrup contest for classes pre-k through 12 across the state.

Teachers are invited to register their classes in the contest as an opportunity to learn about the maple industry and compete for a $250 prize. The sap-to-syrup process is said to integrate elements of science, social studies, math, and ELA, and has been deemed an educational experience for all who choose to participate.