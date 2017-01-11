start title end
spacer Gilbertsville - Mount Uptonarrow Delayed Opening Otselic Valleyarrow Delayed Opening Oxford Schoolsarrow Closed Unadilla Valleyarrow Delayed Opening spacer

Schoolyard Sugaring: A maple syrup contest

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 11th, 2017

NEW YORK – On January 10, New York Agriculture in the Classroom at Cornell University in conjunction with the New York State Maple Foundation announced the launching of 'Schoolyard Sugaring': a maple syrup contest for classes pre-k through 12 across the state.

Teachers are invited to register their classes in the contest as an opportunity to learn about the maple industry and compete for a $250 prize. The sap-to-syrup process is said to integrate elements of science, social studies, math, and ELA, and has been deemed an educational experience for all who choose to participate.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 39% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook