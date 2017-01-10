Long-time S-E coach told ‘no longer needed’

By: Michaela Watts, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 10th, 2017

SHERBURNE - At the Sherburne-Earlville board meeting held Monday, the future of long-time coach Jim Matott was officially called into question.

Spectators ranged from faculty members, concerned citizens and students all eager to play an active role in the board’s decision making process when it comes to policy and procedure for coaches in the upcoming spring season, in particular, with regard to the reappointment of a successful 15 year-and-plus seasonal S-E boys’ football and baseball coach Jim Matott.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 40% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook