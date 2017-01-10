Long-time S-E coach told ‘no longer needed’

SHERBURNE - At the Sherburne-Earlville board meeting held Monday, the future of long-time coach Jim Matott was officially called into question.

Spectators ranged from faculty members, concerned citizens and students all eager to play an active role in the board’s decision making process when it comes to policy and procedure for coaches in the upcoming spring season, in particular, with regard to the reappointment of a successful 15 year-and-plus seasonal S-E boys’ football and baseball coach Jim Matott.