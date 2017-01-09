‘Growing Our Agri-Future’ to bring agriculture into classrooms

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 9th, 2017

Senator Fred Akshar joined officials from Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE), Broome-Tioga BOCES, and superintendents representing schools throughout the 52nd District on Friday, January 6, to unveil a new program aimed to connect local students with agricultural education and opportunities.

The name of the program is 'Growing Our Agri-Future' and it will bring agricultural educators into classrooms in five school districts across the 52nd Senate District as a pilot program.

Per a release from Akshar's office, the program will help students gain a greater appreciation for agriculture and its impact on communities throughout the area while highlighting the benefits of pursuing careers in the growing multi-billion dollar industry.

'Growing Our Agri-Future's' pilot program will begin this upcoming semester at Harpursville, Maine-Endwell, Owego Apalachin, Union-Endicott, and Windsor school districts.


