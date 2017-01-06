DVD Patrol: Best movies of 2016

We're here, Patrollers! the Toddster put together the films that we thought were the best for 2016. There will be those among you that will disagree but these were pretty good. Doctor Strange and The Accountant will be available on DVD in early 2017 for DVD. Everything else is now available on DVD now. Choose what your favorite movie for the year was. Special mentions will be told later.

5. The Accountant-Someone can have a code by aiding those who do wrong. That person can find something wrong with it and then you'll have to pay the price. Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) was a high functioning person with a form of autism but with the right training he was able to make it work for himself. Chris gets hired for a company that seems to be missing a lot of money that was found by another accountant named Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick). Suddenly, she gets on some assassins' radar. Christian has to step in to help her and there are those who are shocked at what he can do. Will he be able to help her?

4. Doctor Strange- When you've been good at something that can save a lot of lives, there can be times your destiny can be changed without you knowing it. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was a talented neurosurgeon who could save lives but had a bit of an arrogant streak. That's all about to change. Stephen gets into a car accident that costs him the use of his gift to save his patients. He researches every procedure and technique that might be able to give him back the use of his hands. He hears of a mysterious woman who a unique nature of using methods that almost seem magical. That couldn't be more true. She is called the "Ancient One" (Tilda Swinton) and she has been the Sorceress Supreme for several centuries. The more Stephen learns, he is hopeful. Now evil forces are about to strike and Stephen will have to aid his teacher to stop them. Does he have enough training to get the job done?