Bomb scare at S-E leads to evacuation

SHERBURNE — Parents and guardians of Sherburne-Earlville students received a scare on Thursday as a the school exercised its lockdown procedure following an reported bomb threat.

According to at leat one parent of an S-E high school student, he was alerted to the situation around 2 p.m. by an automated phone call.

A number of parents rushed to the school after receiving phone calls from the district office, and others reported seeing sheriff's patrol cars traveling with lights on toward the direction of the school while on the phone with the district.