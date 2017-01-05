Governor Cuomo proposes free college tuition for middle class families

ALBANY – Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the first signature proposal of his 2017 agenda: making college tuition-free at all SUNY and CUNY two- and four-year programs for any New York families and individuals making up to $125,000 per year.

Cuomo was joined by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders for the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 3, of the first-of-its-kind proposal. The proposal—known as the Excelsior Scholarship—was unveiled by Cuomo at LaGuardia Community College.

“A college education is not a luxury–it is an absolute necessity for any chance at economic mobility, and with these first-in-the-nation Excelsior Scholarships, we're providing the opportunity for New Yorkers to succeed, no matter what zip code they come from and without the anchor of student debt weighing them down,” said Cuomo. "New York is making a major investment in our greatest asset – our people – and supporting the dreams and ambitions of those who want a better life and are willing to work hard for it. I am honored to have the support of Senator Sanders, who led the way on making college affordability a right, and I know that together we can make this a reality with New York leading the way once again."