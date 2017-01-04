Vikings pull off team win after last match pin earns them the go-ahead points

COOPERSTOWN – The Otselic Valley varsity wrestling team squeezed out a four point win over Cooperstown-Milford on Tuesday night when, a last match pin sealed the swing of points in OVs favor for the 41-37 win.

The big move Vikings, would in fact earn seven of the potential 15 wins on the night – with all seven coming by way of pin, technical fall or forfeit.

Starting the match out right with a win for the Vikings of OV was Micah Lyon at 126 pounds. Lyon defeated Tyler Velasco with a pin in the second period at 3:13. This early 6-0 lead for Ov turned about-face when the Vikings dropped their next three matches by a pin, a decision and a major decision respectively – drawing the team score to 13-6 in favor of Cooperstown-Milford.