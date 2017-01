Vikings pull off team win after last match pin earns them the go-ahead points

COOPERSTOWN The Otselic Valley varsity wrestling team squeezed out a four point win over Cooperstown-Milford on Tuesday night when, a last match pin sealed the swing of points in OVs favor for the 41-37 win.

The big move Vikings, would in fact earn seven of the potential 15 wins on the night with all seven coming by way of pin, technical fall or forfeit.

Starting the match out right with a win for the Vikings of OV was Micah Lyon at 126 pounds. Lyon defeated Tyler Velasco with a pin in the second period at 3:13. This early 6-0 lead for Ov turned about-face when the Vikings dropped their next three matches by a pin, a decision and a major decision respectively drawing the team score to 13-6 in favor of Cooperstown-Milford.