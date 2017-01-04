7th ranked Norwich wrestling adds another team to their list

BINGHAMTON – The Tornado mat-men stormed their way into the new year as they took on Chenango Valley with depleted numbers due to some athletes being out sick – and still pulled off the win over the Warriors by a score of 43-34.

Norwich got off to a hot start on Jan. 3, when at the 99 weight class when youngster Dante Geislinger sprung the Tornado for a :39 second pin over Dominic Napoli to start out the matchup. Norwich tacked on two more wins following Geislinger – drawing their lead to 15-0 – as Mikey Squires at 106 pounds defeated Nathan Lehr by a score of 4-2; followed by Eli Rodriguez dominating his match for the early pin over Richard Champion in just 1:00 flat.

That is when things started going south for Norwich, they dropped four straight matches – all by way of pin – surrendering their 15-0 lead to CV who then climbed to a 24-15 lead over Norwich.

However, the grit of one of New York State's best Division II dual meet teams, as Norwich was recently ranked seventh in the state by the New York Sportswriters Association, did show through as the Tornado was able to secure six of the last eight matches.