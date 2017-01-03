S-E completes the sweep, boys defeat Vestal in UV Holiday Tournament

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 3rd, 2017

NEW BERLIN – The Sherburne-Earlville boys varsity basketball team traveled over the hill to Unadilla Valley high school for their championship matchup where they subsequently handed Vestal a five point loss at 57-52.

The Friday evening, Dec. 30, matchup between the Marauders and the Golden Bears of Vestal came to fruition after Vestal defeated Oneonta and Sherburne-Earlville defeated Unadilla Valley in the first round of the four team tournament.

With S-E leading by just three points at the half – 29-26 – the Marauders fell somewhat flat in the third to allow a mere one point game to materialize heading into the fourth and final period of play.


