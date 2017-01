OXFORD Ė A new soup kitchen offering, to be called Oxfordís Soup and Sandwich, will begin serving on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. starting on Monday, Jan. 9 within the Parish House of St. Paulís Episcopal Church.

With the loss of the Taste 'N See soup kitchen, members of this ecumenical, all volunteer group began meeting in November to discuss how to serve a soup and sandwich offering once a week for those in need.