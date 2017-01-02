2016: A year in review part two

Editor’s Note: What follows are snippets from some of the top stories that appeared in The Evening Sun throughout 2016.

Norwich children show compassion in NYC

When Stephanie Meek returned home from a trip to New York City a few weeks ago, she was troubled by the sight of the many homeless people struggling around the city. She voiced these concerns to her husband at the dinner table that night, and unbeknownst to them at the time, it struck a chord with their children, Evan and Brynn.

“A couple days later, they came downstairs and said ‘We have an idea. We want to help those people you talked about in New York City. We want to make them lunch and bring it to them.’”

Evan and Brynn Meek are just 10-years-old and 6-years-old respectively, but what they lack in age they make up for in spirit. On Saturday, August 6, the Meek kids travelled down to New York City. Over the course of eight hours, they handed out 220 bagged lunches to homeless people around Manhattan.

NPD officer to take position in Syracuse, eight years of serving Chenango highlighted

An eight year veteran with the Norwich Police Department has accepted a position with the Syracuse Police Department and is to be sworn in this morning, Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Thomas Miller was first sworn in with the NPD Oct. 26, 2008. Prior to his career with the NPD, Miller worked with the New Berlin Police Department. For a time, he worked both departments.

“I have enjoyed working with the Norwich community so much,” said Miller Wednesday morning. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity I had to work for the Norwich Police, and for the support I have had from Chief Rodney Marsh.”

Throughout his tenure in the community, Miller and his K9 Nitro hosted dozens of community events, hospital visits and demonstrations for children.

‘Nitro Day’ took place in 2015, when Miller and Nitro visited Houndstooth Bakery and Boutique in Sidney for an event to give back to the community. The bakery has donated all of Nitro’s food.

Miller bought Nitro as a puppy and took her to a private obedience, agility, and protection trainer in Schuyler, N.Y. For several months when she was young. After that, Miller took Nitro to the Southern Tier Canine Association in Endicott to get her certified. This is also where Nitro has to go for her yearly maintenance training. “I paid for all of it originally,” said Miller, her food included. When Vance offered to supply Nitro's sustenance, Miller was appreciative of the gesture. “I was very thankful to her,” said Miller. “And so is the department and the community.”

Woman who allegedly tortured and neglected dog granted $750 bail

A woman sits in the Chenango County Correctional Facility charged with torturing, injuring and neglecting a dog.

Tracy A. Price, 31, of Norwich, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on an active arrest warrant for torturing/injuring animals.