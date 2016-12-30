Link and Live to host movie screening

NORWICH — Continuing with its mission, dedicated to increasing awareness of programs that provide opportunities for interested residents to network and strengthen community ties, the local volunteer organization, Link and Live Local, is pleased to sponsor the next upcoming Monday Movie at the Moon program in Norwich.

The film being shown, Dr. Keeling's Curve, is a tribute to the pioneering climate scientist Charles David Keeling (1928 - 2005), known for his precise measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide and for whom the Keeling Curve, one of the most recognizable images in modern science, is named. Actor Mike Farrell, best known for his role as B.J. Hunnicut on the TV series M*A*S*H, portrays Dr. Keeling and gives a human face to what might otherwise be a dry story.