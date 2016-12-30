Former New Berlin Town Justice named co-chair of new LGBT Commission

NEW YORK – The Honorable Elizabeth A. Garry of the Supreme Court Appellate Division was recently named co-chair of the New York State Court System's first LGBT Commission.

Garry was elected Supreme Court Justice for the Sixth Judicial District in 2006. Before that, she was elected Town Justice in the Town of New Berlin in 2001 and then again in 2005. In 2009, she was appointed to the New York State Appellate Division as the first openly gay justice.

According to a statement from the NYS Unified Court System, the purpose of the new commission is to highlight and address issues of concern to LGBT members within the justice system and legal profession, acting “as a forceful advocate for LGBT issues and LGBT members of the court community, providing a bridge between the Judiciary's leadership and LGBT individuals in the courts and legal profession.” The new LGBT Commission was announced on December 14 by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks.