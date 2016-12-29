B-G and Norwich dominate: Chenango County produces 10 semifinalists

WINDSOR – Following the completion of the first day of the 60th annual Windsor Christmas Tournament, the Bears of Bainbridge-Guilford-Harpursville-Afton have taken the reigns, leading the pack with 68 team points and six wrestlers in the semifinals. Norwich is trailing closely behind BGAH, as they come to rest in third place with 54 points and four wrestlers in the semifinals.

Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 29, with the placing rounds beginning at 4 p.m. later on in the day.

99 pounds: At the weight Norwich's Dante Geislinger has pulled off the upsets to reach the semifinals. The eighth grader was ranked 10th in the weight but after defeating Oxford's Cooper Rice by a pin at :54 and winning a decision in the quarterfinals at 64 – Geislinger has set up a the number three seed, Drake Dillie of Elmira.

106 pounds: Brody Oleksak of BGAH, the number one seed at the weight class has glided his way into the semifinals by way of two pins. Oleksak will face off against number four seed Mike McDaniels of Windsor. Norwich's Mikey Squires, a number three seed at the weight was notably upset with a 4-2 loss to Chase Daudelin of Corning.