Man assaulted; racial epithets said to be used during incident

NORWICH – A 43-year-old Norwich man said that following an incident in the City of Norwich Saturday night, he does not feel as safe walking down the streets as he has in the past.

According to crime victim Dave Jennings, he was walking Saturday morning after getting dinner to take home when he began being followed by a man and soon after said he was assaulted.

“I walked up Lackawanna Avenue toward my house, and I was carrying a pizza and it was icy and I slipped,” said Jennings. “I was embarrassed, but whatever. I got up and continued on my way. There was a man near the corner who then started following me, making racial comments.”

Jennings said he did not turn around to acknowledge the man as he assumed he would get tired “of the pursuit” and turn back.

According to the victim’s brother Dan Jennings, the two have lived in Norwich most of their lives. “We listen to country music and The Grateful Dead,” said Dan. “Our mother is caucasian. My brother is one of the kindest guys anyone could meet.”

Dave said that while he didn’t turn around to face the man later arrested for his assault, he did tell him to “mind his own business,” and “grow up.”