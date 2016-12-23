Abi Selfridge and Megan Palmatier lead the way as the lady Bobcats continue to roll

BAINBRIDGE – Make that four in a row for head coach Bob Conway's Bainbridge-Guilford varsity girls basketball team who recently defeated Delhi at home by a score of 43-26.

The BG girls dominated their game against Delhi on Dec. 21, much like they have all season, allowing just single digit scoring for the first three periods from Delhi.

The Bobcats officially exceeded the scoring potential of Delhi in just the third period where they successfully led comfortably at 27-16.

Leading the offensive charge for the Bobcats was Abigail Selfridge and Megan Palmatier who combined for nearly 77 percent of Bainbridge-Guilford's scoring on the night. Selfridge had a perfect game when it came to shooting, notching a team-high 17 points, while going 6-6 from the charity stripe. Palmatier trailed Selfridge by just one point, as she racked up 16 on the night, going 8-9 from the line.