NBT Bank acquires Columbia Ridge Capital Management, Inc.

NORWICH – NBT Bank announced that it has acquired Columbia Ridge Capital Management, Inc. (CRCM), a registered investment advisor located in Johnson City. The business provides investment advice and financial consulting services to over 400 clients. CRCM will operate as a stand-alone business, retaining its staff, business name and location. Kenneth Rosplock will continue in his role as president of CRCM. “We’re very excited to have Columbia Ridge Capital Management join NBT Bank,” said NBT Bank’s President of Wealth Management Timothy Brenner.


