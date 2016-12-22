Man arrested in Division Street shooting; bail set at $1,500

By: Ashley Babbitt, Managing Editor
Published: December 22nd, 2016

NORWICH – An arrest was made Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old female in Norwich early this month.

James M. Miracle of Norwich has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in relation to the death of 19-year-old Roxanne Shipman, who was shot on Dec. 1.

Criminally negligent homicide is a class E felony and according to Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride, Miracle could face 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison if found guilty.

It is alleged that Miracle did negligently cause the death of the victim after discharging a .308 rifle.


