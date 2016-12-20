Second half surge lifts Trojans over the visiting Black Knights

GREENE – The girls varsity basketball team is Greene played host to Windsor – both struggling early before a resilient Greene team pulled away in the later stages for the close 36-29 victory.

The matchup played in Greene on Dec. 19, was a tale of two-halves for the lady Trojans who appeared to be playing flat to open up the game, as they trailed 14-11, only scoring three points in the second period.

The halftime break served the lady Trojans well, as they were able to step back from the game, regroup and explode in the third period for a game high 15 points to take the second half lead heading into the fourth period at 26-20.