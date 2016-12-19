Lady Bobcats display their dominance

NEW BERLIN – The Unadilla Valley girls varsity basketball team hosted the lady Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford in one-sided Chenango County matchup, to which B-G dominated from start to finish, winning 57-25.

The home loss for the UV Storm saw a dominant B-G team stifle any and all offense from the home team – as UV failed to score double digits as a team in any period throughout the game.

Struggling to halftime deficit of 28-12, UV simply could not the prowess on the offensive end from the Bobcats who netted a team 17 baskets while going 11-15 from the foul line. Despite the Bobcats getting in foul trouble throughout the game, UV failed to take advantage of this aspect, as they fell even further behind at the end of the third, as B-G led 44-16.