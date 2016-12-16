Lady Blackhawks struggle through losses

OXFORD – The Oxford girls varsity basketball team was coming off their first win since the 2014 season, to which they followed this up with two losses, the most recent coming to Sidney by a score of 55-19.

The Blackhawk girls played on Dec. 14, and suffered through a first half which had them trailing 24-5 at halftime – after Oxford remarkably failed to score in the second period of play.

Emerging from the break was a much more efficient Oxford team who posted up 10 points in just the third period. However, it was too little, too late for Oxford as the Warriors continued to march their way to scores of 16 and 15 in the third and fourth period respectively.