NORWICH—With the end of the Chenango United Way's 2016 campaign in sight, bean counting has begun, and so have fears of the organization not hitting it's mark.

“As of today, the Chenango United Way campaign has reached just 73 percent of its $419,000 goal— about $306,000,” said CUW Executive Director Elizabeth Monaco. “While we have certainly seen some money come in over the last two weeks, I am still extremely concerned about the status of this year’s campaign.”