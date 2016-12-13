Holiday concerts focus on Chenango’s Irish legacy this weekend

CHENANGO COUNTY – Two entertaining and highly anticipated Christmas concerts are poised to ring in heartwarming holiday cheer to greater Chenango County this weekend— Christmas with the Celts in Norwich on Saturday followed by an intimate evening with the Burns Sisters at Oxford's 6 On the Square on Sunday afternoon.

The program was initially established as a spin off from a popular PBS production Christmas with The Celts, which was filmed in front of a sold out audience at the Ryman Auditorium in Celts' home base of Nashville in 2010. The show aired on more than 200 PBS syndicates across the nation, and on BBC in Ireland for three years.

The successful TV show was the initial spark, which created a huge demand for the group, bringing them into major venues, including this Saturday's performance at the Chenango Arts Council beginning at 7 p.m.

Making waves on an international scale, The Nashville Celts Christmas show has packed concert halls around the world including The Grand Ole Opry, The Lincoln Center, and many other Performing Arts Centers, theaters and large casinos.

Additionally, The Celts have shared the stage with a diverse range of specials guests and artists including Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh of Altan, Vince Gill, Irish singer Cathy Jordan of Dervish, Ricky Skaggs, Riverdance piper Ivan Goff from Dublin, Patty Loveless, Braveheart/Titanic piper Eric Rigler, and Tim O’Brien just to name a few.