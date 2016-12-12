S-E boys drop 40 second half points to lift them over Clinton

CLINTON – The Sherburne-Earlville boys varsity basketball team went on the road where they subsequently handled Clinton, emerging with the 56-55 win.

It was a tale of two totally different halves last Friday, Dec. 9, the Marauders who trailed Clinton 10-4 after just one period; and 27-16 at the half would make a 180 turn on the day once they emerged from the halftime break. Riding off the hot play of Matt Hull and Hunter Lane, S-E put up back-to-back 20-point periods to answer Clinton and take the one-point win on the road.