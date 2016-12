WINDSOR – The Norwich boys varsity swimming team suffered a loss at the hands of the Black Knights of Windsor by a score of 88-58.

The 30-point loss for Norwich had some bright spots, as Norwich was able to win half of the events – taking six out of 12, however, Windsor's depth would secure the Black Knight victory.

Below is the winner at each of the twelve events:

• 200-yard medley relay: Norwich's relay swam for the win with a time of 2:09.70.