Valley Heights drops first two games

NORWICH – The Valley Heights Christian Academy girls varsity basketball program has sunk themselves into a 0-2 deficit to start the the 2016-2017 regular season after losses to Finger Lakes Christian Academy and Cortland Christian Academy.

Both road losses came within a relatively close margin of scoring for VH, who dropped their first loss to Finger Lakes on Dec. 2, by a score of 32-28; before VH traveled to Cortland on Dec. 6, only to suffer a slow start to the game before battling back for a final score of 43-30.