Valley Heights drops first two games

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 8th, 2016

NORWICH – The Valley Heights Christian Academy girls varsity basketball program has sunk themselves into a 0-2 deficit to start the the 2016-2017 regular season after losses to Finger Lakes Christian Academy and Cortland Christian Academy.

Both road losses came within a relatively close margin of scoring for VH, who dropped their first loss to Finger Lakes on Dec. 2, by a score of 32-28; before VH traveled to Cortland on Dec. 6, only to suffer a slow start to the game before battling back for a final score of 43-30.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook