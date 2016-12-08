Oxford girls break 46 game losing streak

OXFORD – The Oxford Academy girls varsity basketball team celebrated a big victory on Wednesday, when the team not only grabbed their first win of the season on their home opener – but also successfully won their first game since Jan. 8, 2014.

The 46 game skid for the program remarkably came to an end on Dec. 7, when Cincinnatus came to town – to which an early lead helped lift the lady Blackhawks to the 45-38 win on the night.

“Well we had a fairly even matchup with Cincinnatus. We put the ball In the basket, that was a big difference,” said Oxford head coach Chris Palmer.

As a team, Oxford would enjoy a 50 percent shooting rate from the foul line, while also managing to get off 20 two-point shots – an impressive number seeing as all nine of the girls who saw action in the win contributed in the points column.