The Storm falls short in season opener S-E tournament despite Jackson’s effort

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders held their annual kick-off tournament in boys varsity basketball this past weekend to which a Vernon-Verona-Sherill team stole the show, defeating Unadilla Valley 77-63.

The two day tournament which started on Dec. 2, and finished in the evening on Dec. 3, featured four teams: host Sherburne-Earlville, fellow Chenango County team Unadilla Valley, as well as eventual champion VVS and Tully.

The tournament opener between Unadilla Valley and Sherburne-Earlville saw the Storm pull away in the first round for the 64-41 win on Friday.

A slow first period for the Marauders – only 8 points – would allow the Storm to gain a steady gap between host S-E and themselves – leading 17-8 after just one period, and 31-23 at the half. Leading the Storm to the finals was Andrew Jackson who netted a game high 18 points for UV in the first round, while also recording a triple double in the game with 18 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds.