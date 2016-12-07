Norwich devours the Black Knights at home

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Norwich Purple Tornado have opened up their regular season with impressive wins on the road over Susquehanna Valley before conquering their home Tom Schwan Tournament this past weekend – but no win has been more of a blowout than the game that Norwich forced Windsor to drudge through – as the Tornado won 97-37.

Scoring just six points to begin the game on Dec. 6, Windsor's sluggish play was no match for the Tornado boys who racked up 24 points to open the game – with six different players scoring.