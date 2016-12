NORWICH – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Norwich Farmers Market will be moving indoors for the season and holding a grand opening event in the Howard Johnson ballroom where they will be located until Spring of 2017.

People are invited to register for a door prize anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, for a chance to win a gift basket comprised of samples from all the vendors of the Norwich Farmers Market–a great value.