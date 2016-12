ONEONTA- As of Dec. 6, the New York State Police at Oneonta are currently looking for Delany Ramos, 16, who ran away from the Job Corp Academy, at 21 Homer Folks Ave. in the Town of Oneonta early yesterday morning. Ramos is described as being Hispanic, approximately five feet tall, medium build and blonde hair. It is unknown what Ramos was wearing at the time. It is speculated that she may be headed to the Rochester area.