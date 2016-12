SHERBURNE – All are invited to come on down to The Sherburne Inn this weekend and finish up their holiday shopping at the Christmas arts and crafts show. Featured hand-crafted media will include photography, illustrations, paintings, soap and lotions, slate art, glass art, and leather art, jewelry, books, solar lights, and much more. Show times are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4. Admission is free.