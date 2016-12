• Norwich Wrestling defeated Susquehanna Valley 59-30

• Sherburne-Earlville Boys Basketball lost to Waterville 55-48

• Sherburne-Earlville Volleyball lost to Morrisville 0-3

• Bainbridge-Guilford Boys Basketball lost to South Kortright 71-36

Stay tuned for a full write-up on each of the above games – and more – in a future edition of The Evening Sun.