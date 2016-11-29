#NYGivesDay to hit a local community near you

By: Matthew White, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 29th, 2016

NORWICH—Taking place in neighborhoods across the nation, today marks the fifth anniversary of a day of philanthropy, #GivingTuesday which is a global day of giving, fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.

But while #GivingTuesday is the national day of giving that occurs on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday each year; #NYGivesDay builds on the focus of #GivingTuesday by engaging many of the major nonprofit networks and leaders in New York State to encourage more nonprofits and donors to participate.

One organization taking part in today's giving initiative is Chenango's nonprofit United Way Chapter headquartered in Norwich. Hoping to see a bump in its annual fundraising appeal, Executive Director Elizabeth Monaco say's that #NYGivesDay is a convenient alternative to more traditional funding streams for many.


