35th annual Norwich YMCA Turkey Trot results

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – This year's Turkey Trot went off without a hitch, despite the inclement weather that the many trotters endured as they raced the streets of Norwich.

2016 marked the 35th year that the Norwich YMCA and other local sponsors have been able to grace the Norwich community with likes of the Turkey Trot – as they have even attempted to grow the event each year.

This year's race featured 379 runners when all the age divisions were added up, making for a large crowd of adamant runners who surged through the Norwich streets on Nov. 20.

Winning the race outright for the second straight year was John Mooney of Norwich. Mooney raced his way to a finishing time of 17:19.85 with a 5:34 pace in the male 20-29 age division in 2016. Winning on the female side of the 5k race in the 16-19 age division was Katie Nolan of Bainbridge-Guilford. Nolan also emerges from the 2016 race as a back-to-back champion of the Turkey Trot, after she finished her 2016 race with a time of 19:21.81 with a pace of 6:13.