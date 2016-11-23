Undefeated Milford Academy celebrates 100 year anniversary

NEW BERLIN – The Milford Academy Falcons made some history with their latest wins to close out the 2016 football season.

With a tight win over rival Erie Community College at 30-29, on Nov. 6, – which effectively knocked Erie out of a potential bowl game – the Falcons turned around and followed this win up with yet another win over the junior varsity team of Navy at 18-13, on Nov. 11. These last two wins officially handed Milford Academy a complete undefeated season, going 11-0 – running the table with their opponents of the 2016 schedule. 11-0 marks a big improvement from their 2015 record of 7-3 overall.

Accompanying the 11-0 season for 2016, the Falcons also celebrate their head coach's successes, as head coach Bill Chaplick has now racked up 151 wins in 17 seasons coaching at Milford Academy. The 150th win coming against Erie Community College.