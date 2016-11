Aletha Moore Photo

A result of winterís first foray, high voltage primary wires along State Highway 12 were no match for the weight and strength of Monday's gusty winds and fast snow accumulations. Photographed here, downned wire arc off the ground just south of Geneganslet road in the town of Greene. The wires nixed power to hundreds of NYSEG customers and closed down a portion of Route 12 while crews were dispatched.