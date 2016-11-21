Marauder swimmers enjoy solid end to 2016

SKANEATELES – The swimming and diving team of the Sherburne-Earlville team posted some season highs to close out the successful season. Following the Section III Class C meet as well as the Section III State Qualifier S-E successfully broke broke two school records over that weekend span, with a third record falling during the season – all records that were broken were the relays.

During the Section III Class C meet, on Nov. 4, the S-E team enjoyed their first victory right out of the gates with a fourth place finish in the 200 yard medley relay. The relay team – Anna Rinaldo, Elizabeth Bachman, Kiana Marshall and Molly Bachman – earned the place with a time of 2:09.09.