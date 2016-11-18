The 35th annual Turkey Trot is ready to take Norwich by storm

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Norwich Family YMCA and their many sponsors are proud to present the 35th year of hosting the annual Turkey Trot – a 5 kilometer race for all ages in downtown Norwich.

“For 35 years the YMCA and community partners have come together to provide a family event for running enthusiasts that helps support the Y’s mission and cause. The Turkey Trot has been just that, a fun filled family event that has truly been a holiday tradition for families all over our area,” said Jamey Mullen, Executive Director at the Norwich YMCA.

With some 600 to 650 runners expected to come out to the streets for the 2016 version of the holiday road-race, the YMCA has noted that numbers and general interest in the event has been steadily growing over the past several years. Unfortunately for 2016 and the runners hoping for milder to warm weather come this Sunday, Nov. 20, the forecast looks to be chilly with possible snowfall – which could possibly divert some participants.

However, despite some possible cold weather in the weekend forecast the YMCA and their sponsors have been working diligently to make the 2016 Turkey Trot one to remember for all.

“Each year we try to enhance the overall experience of the race. From the computerized chip timing system for more accurate results to the many additional benefits our runners receive, we truly try to make the Turkey Trot a worthwhile event for our community,” said Tyler Oliver, Assistant Associate Director at the Norwich YMCA.